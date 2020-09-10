The Miami Dolphins don’t open Hard Rock Stadium until September 20 against the Buffalo Bills. But when they do, don’t be surprised if you don’t see the team standing for the national anthem – or anywhere on the field during the rendition.

In a video shared by ESPN’s Jay Williams, the Miami Dolphins players announce that they will neither stand or kneel for the national anthem. Instead, they intend to remain inside in protest.

Over the course of the powerful 137-second video, the players and head coach Brian Flores express their dissatisfaction with the “fluff and empty gestures” of the NFL. One player described the situation as having “two anthems” – one where they stand and one where they kneel.

They decried how the NFL has talked a big game but has not done enough to back it up. As a result, the players intend to wait off the field until the game is ready to be played.

It’s a powerful message. Take a look for yourselves:

BREAKING NEWS: The@MiamiDolphins players will stay inside for both national anthems. They express their discontentment with what they call “fluff and empty gestures” by the @NFL pic.twitter.com/ghUktHhPt9 — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 10, 2020

Kneeling for the national anthem has been a major controversy in the NFL for several years now.

But in the wake of the shooting of George Floyd earlier this summer, the NFL and sports leagues around the world decided to allow players to kneel in solidarity with the racial justice movements.

There are a ton of problems that need to be addressed with more than words though. And it’s clear that players are tired of being used in the league’s efforts to appear on board.

Will we see more NFL teams take this approach during the season?