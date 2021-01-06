Miami Dolphins Announce OC Chan Gailey Has Resigned

So it looks like offensive coordinator Chan Gailey will not be returning to the Miami Dolphins next season after all.

The Dolphins announced Wednesday morning that Gailey had resigned his post with the team. This news comes one day after head coach Brian Flores said he anticipated having all of his assistant coaches back in 2021.

It also comes two days after ESPN erroneously reported that Gailey had been fired after one season in Miami. While that report was false, the overall outcome of Gailey not being with the Dolphins any longer turned out to be true.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Flores said. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Gailey was brought out of retirement to become Miami’s offensive coordinator before the 2020 season. The Dolphins finished 10-6, but rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t seem to progress as expected once he took the field.

Veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has had success under Gailey with the Bills and Jets, did put together some quality performances, but moving forward, the Dolphins must maximize what they have in Tua, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft.

No clear reason has been given for Gailey’s resignation, but it might wind up benefiting Miami’s young QB.