Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Releasing Team Captain

Safety Bobby McCain has been with the Miami Dolphins since 2015, when the team made him a fifth-round pick out of Memphis. He’s been a starter for the majority of the last three seasons, and was named a team captain in 2019.

Today, he becomes a free agent. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team made the decision to release the 27-year old this morning. He finishes with 87 games played for Miami, including 55 starts.

McCain has 254 combined tackles as a Dolphin, with a career high 61 in 14 games back in 2018. He’s intercepted seven passes, recorded four sacks, and forced a one fumble.

Given his status as a leader on the team and a valuable defensive back, who has experience playing cornerback and both safety spots, one has to imagine that teams will have plenty of interest in adding him. We should find out more on that end in the coming days.

Dolphins have informed team captain and starting safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

Bobby McCain started 15 of 16 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, and appeared in all of them. He finished with 46 combined tackle, recording one interception and breaking up five passes.

McCain is being released from a four year contract that was set to last through the 2022 season. He was making $27 million over four years, with over $13 million guaranteed, $10.7 million of which was paid at signing.

The Alabama native was a true ballhawk in college, starting all four years at the University of Memphis. He recorded 11 of his 12 career interceptions in college over this final two seasons.

[Adam Schefter]