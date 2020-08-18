The Spun

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins defense suffered a tough blow today when outside linebacker Vince Biegel reportedly tore his left Achilles.

Biegel was a bit of a revelation for the Dolphins in 2019. After playing in 23 games over his first two pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, the former Wisconsin star seized a starting role on the rebuilding Miami defense.

Biegel was impressive in that spot, making 59 tackles in 15 games (10 starts). He led the Dolphins in quarterback hits with 13 and also produced 2.5 sacks and an interception.

On Tuesday, Biegel was carted off the practice field after going down in training camp. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reported tonight that it was due to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Biegel was slated to start at one outside linebacker spot for Miami, with free agent signing Kyle Van Noy manning the other. Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan are established at inside linebacker.

Second-year pro Andrew Van Ginkel and 2020 fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver may see their opportunities increase following Biegel’s injury.

The Miami Dolphins will open up the 2020 season against the New England Patriots on September 13.


