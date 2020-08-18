The Miami Dolphins defense suffered a tough blow today when outside linebacker Vince Biegel reportedly tore his left Achilles.

Biegel was a bit of a revelation for the Dolphins in 2019. After playing in 23 games over his first two pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, the former Wisconsin star seized a starting role on the rebuilding Miami defense.

Biegel was impressive in that spot, making 59 tackles in 15 games (10 starts). He led the Dolphins in quarterback hits with 13 and also produced 2.5 sacks and an interception.

On Tuesday, Biegel was carted off the practice field after going down in training camp. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reported tonight that it was due to a season-ending Achilles injury.

#Dolphins OLB Vince Biegel suffered a torn left achilles, sources tell @TheAthleticNFL. He's expected to miss 2020 season, per source. An obvious blow to the defense. Biegel was one of best Miami storylines in 2019. He led Dolphins with 13 QB hits. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2020

Biegel was slated to start at one outside linebacker spot for Miami, with free agent signing Kyle Van Noy manning the other. Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan are established at inside linebacker.

Second-year pro Andrew Van Ginkel and 2020 fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver may see their opportunities increase following Biegel’s injury.

The Miami Dolphins will open up the 2020 season against the New England Patriots on September 13.