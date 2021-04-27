After trading out of the No. 3 spot, and getting a haul from the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins jumped back up to No. 6.

Most figured the team is looking to give Tua Tagovailoa a major weapon, like Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, or DeVonta Smith. Of course, it will be dictated by what the two teams ahead of them—the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals—do.

The Falcons have been connected to Pitts, a generational tight end talent, but could also potentially take a quarterback as they plan for a post-Matt Ryan future. After the onslaught that Joe Burrow dealt with last year, many have penciled top offensive tackle Penei Sewell into the No. 5 spot for the team, though Chase was Burrow’s favorite target at LSU, and the team could use a receiver.

Last year, Sewell was perhaps the most unassailable 2021 NFL Draft prospect aside from Trevor Lawrence. He’s been pushed by Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater a bit as the top offensive lineman in the group, but he’s still seen as close to a can’t miss guy. Per Adam Beasley, after today’s Ereck Flowers trade, the team is moving right tackle Robert Hunt to guard, opening a tackle spot.

The Dolphins are indeed moving Robert Hunt to right guard and Penei Sewell is a possibility at pick 6, source tells the Miami Herald. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 27, 2021

The Miami Dolphins don’t have the same glaring need at offensive line as the Bengals, but if Cincinnati passes on Sewell, the team could probably use a generational tackle. Austin Jackson started 12 games at left tackle as a rookie last year. He and Sewell could be bookends for a long time.

Slater could also be in play, if Sewell is gone and the Dolphins are locked in at offensive line with their first pick. He has impressive positional versatility, having played all across the line for Northwestern.

What seems more likely, however, is that Miami targets a top tackle with its No. 18 pick, later in the first round. Tackle is a deep position in this year’s NFL Draft, and the likes of Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield, Oklahoma State’s Tevin Jenkins, Texas’ Samuel Cosmi, and USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker could be available there.

