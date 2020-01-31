Miami Dolphins Owner Addresses Tom Brady Rumors

The biggest question heading into the 2020 NFL season is where Tom Brady will play. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career and is reportedly expected to explore his options outside of the New England Patriots.

After a down year in 2019, it’s difficult to see other NFL teams lining up to give Brady a sizable contract.

However, in the weeks since the Patriots season ended, Brady has been connected with several teams. The Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers were all listed as potential destinations.

Even the Miami Dolphins popped up as a landing spot. However, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross doesn’t see that happening any time soon.

“I hear he’s going to be a free agent but we’re not allowed to talk to him until March. I don’t know why he would want to come to Miami as we are a rebuilding team,” he said via Joe Schad.

I hear he’s going to be a free agent but we’re not allowed to talk to him until March. I don’t know why he would want to come to Miami as we are a rebuilding team. – Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on Tom Brady at Bloomberg Summit — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 31, 2020

Brady leaving New England only to land in Miami would be one of the wildest stories the NFL has ever seen. The Dolphins aren’t close to competing for a Super Bowl, which we assume is Brady’s ultimate goal before laving the NFL.

Anything can happen, though.

Stay tuned for the latest.