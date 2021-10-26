Miami Dolphins Owner Has Blunt Response To Rumors

All 32 NFL owners are in New York City this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. Before this meeting even began, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross addressed the media about a recent rumor involving his team.

For the past few weeks, the Dolphins have been linked to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Last week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said the Texans could have a deal done that would send Watson to the Dolphins before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Since there’s so much smoke surrounding this situation, several reporters lined up at the league meeting to speak with Ross. However, it’s very evident that Ross doesn’t want to address any rumors involving Watson.

Ross immediately shut down any trade rumors involving the Dolphins this Tuesday, telling reporters “I know what it’s about and I’m not dealing with it.”

#Dolphins owner Stephen Ross laughed when he saw reporters waiting for him at the league meeting: “I know what it’s about and I’m not dealing with it.” And that was it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2021

In terms of talent, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In 2020, he had 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns for the Texans. The issue is that his legal situation is quite tricky.

While the Dolphins may want to ignore the media’s questions regarding Watson trade rumors, there are too many reliable insiders locked in on this situation that it’s hard to dismiss this potential pairing.

Earlier this month, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano’s sources said the Dolphins would have acquired Watson if his lawsuits never emerged.

Only time will tell if the Dolphins acquire Watson in a blockbuster trade.