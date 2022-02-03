The Miami Dolphins Owner Has Fired Back At Brian Flores

Brian Flores turned a lot of heads this week when he said that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season. On Wednesday night, Ross officially fired back at Flores.

In a statement issued to the public, Ross completely denied the “unfair and disparaging” claims that Flores made in his class-action lawsuit against the NFL.

Ross also said that he welcomes the NFL’s upcoming investigation.

“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man or honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”

During an appearance on Get Up this Wednesday, Flores described his experience with Ross in 2019.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games,” Flores said. “Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I’m gonna give you good news, bad news, but it’s going to be honest.”

The Dolphins finished the 2019 season with a 5-11 record under Flores.

Hopefully, the NFL’s investigation into this matter provides some clarity on this situation.