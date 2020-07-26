Miami Dolphins Release Veteran NFL Defensive End

The Spun

The modifications to the 2020 NFL season have included forcing teams to cut rosters to 80 by early-August. Unfortunately, that means that a number of veteran players are going to be unemployed very soon.

For Miami Dolphins defensive end Avery Moss, his time has come today. On Sunday the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins are releasing Moss from the roster. The team is also releasing QB Jake Rudock and WR Ricardo Louis.

Moss started eight of 11 games played for the Dolphins in 2019. He finished the season with 25 tackles and a forced fumble. It was his best season to date in his young career.

Moss was a fifth-round pick by the New York Giants out of Youngstown State in 2017. As a rookie he started two of 11 games and made 15 tackles with two passes defended and a forced fumble. He was waived by the Giants before the start of the 2018 season and spent the whole year on the practice squad.

Moss was waived again by the Giants before the 2019 season, and picked up by the Dolphins that same day.

Moss’ release from the Dolphins may or may not spell the end of his NFL career. Assuming he doesn’t get picked up by an NFL team quickly, it will be hard for him to try out for a team during or before training camps.

Will Avery Moss have a new NFL team in 2020?


