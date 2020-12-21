After a confident 22-12 victory over the Patriots this weekend, the Dolphins announced a key departure from their wide receiving corps.

According to an official announcement from the team, Miami released Antonio Callaway earlier on Monday afternoon.

The third-year wide receiver joined the Dolphins in September of 2020 after most recently playing in the XFL. After serving a seven-game suspension at the start of this NFL season, he made his first appearance in Miami’s Week 11 game against Denver.

He took zero offensive snaps against the Patriots on Sunday and now his time with the Dolphins is over.

Callaway’s career continues to be a rollercoaster after the latest news.

The Cleveland Browns originally used a fourth round pick on the talented wide receiver out of Florida in 2018. He had a breakout rookie season, establishing himself as one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets early on. He ended the year with 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns. At the time, Callaway looked to be ready for a huge professional career.

But his growth was almost immediately sidetracked as the league suspended him for the first games of 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Once he returned, the Browns waived him for continuously showing up late to meetings and practices. He caught just eight passes that season and ended the year with another suspension, this time for 10 games.

After a brief stint in the XFL, the opportunity with the Dolphins could’ve been a chance for Callaway to straighten his career. Now, it’s possible that he’ll struggle to find another team. Callaway will end his 2020 work in Miami with just two catches for 20 yards.

The release leaves the Dolphins even thinner at wide receiver. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was without many of his top options when Miami played New England on Sunday.

Still, head coach Brian Flores has shown a remarkable ability to adapt as the Dolphins find themselves at 9-5 with two games to go. The group controls their own destiny and has a shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.