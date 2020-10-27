As far as denials go, the Miami Dolphins issued a strong one regarding a report that cornerback Xavien Howard is on the trading block.

On Tuesday, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that Miami already has an offer on the table for Howard and was “seriously considering” moving the 27-year-old before next week’s trade deadline. Howard, who has intercepted a pass in each of the last four games, is in the first year of a five-year, $75 million extension with the Dolphins.

As you might imagine, Kelly’s report caused a stir, as Howard is a Pro Bowler and one of the best players on the Miami defense. A short time ago, the Dolphins issued a statement denying what Kelly wrote.

“The report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is factually inaccurate and based on rumors,” the statement reads. “The paper practiced poor journalism by not reaching out to the team for comment or the chance to respond prior to publishing the story.”

“We are not exploring any trades regarding Xavien Howard.”

Well now. Miami not only called Kelly’s report false, but also called into question his journalistic integrity.

If the Dolphins actually do turn around and deal Howard, it would be a shaky look on their part.