Miami Dolphins Release Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins performed some roster upkeep on Saturday, including releasing veteran wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

Louis has missed the last two seasons due to injuries, and now he’ll have to take up his NFL comeback elsewhere. The former Auburn star had previously signed another one-year deal with Miami back in February.

The Dolphins originally signed him in April 2019 after he was released by the Cleveland Browns, but an injury suffered during the team’s offseason workout program cost him the entire 2019 season.

While Louis hasn’t played since 2017, he was a solid contributor for the Browns his first two years in the league. As a rookie in 2016, Louis caught 18 passes for 205 yards in 16 games (three starts).

In 2017, he started nine games and played in all 16, recording 27 receptions for 357 yards.

We have released WR Ricardo Louis and waived QB Jake Rudock. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 25, 2020

Louis was a fourth-round pick of the Browns out of Auburn in 2016.

During his time with the Tigers, he caught 98 passes for 1,338 yards and eight touchdowns.