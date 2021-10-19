Miami Dolphins Released Notable Linebacker On Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins made a notable move this Tuesday, releasing linebacker Shaquem Griffin from their practice squad.

The reason Miami released Griffin this Tuesday was so it could make room for Vince Biegel on the practice squad.

Griffin, a former fifth-round pick out of UCF, began his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent three seasons in Seattle, racking up 25 total tackles, six quarterback hits, a pass defended and a sack.

In July, the Dolphins signed Griffin to a one-year contract. He was waived on Aug. 31 and then quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

Unfortunately for Griffin, he was unable to crack Miami’s rotation. The team already has a plethora of playmakers at linebacker, such as Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips, Brennan Scarlett and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Griffin, 26, must now find a new home in the NFL. Perhaps he could reunite with his brother, Shaquill, in Jacksonville.

Although he hasn’t really made a huge impact in the pros just yet, Griffin was a household name at the collegiate level. He finished his UCF career with 195 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, five fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Hopefully, Griffin can recapture the magic that made him such an exciting player to watch.