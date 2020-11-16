Miami Dolphins Have Released A Veteran Running Back

The Miami Dolphins released a notable offensive player on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, running back Jordan Howard will no longer be with the team moving forward. The Dolphins released the 26-year-old earlier this afternoon.

Howard’s first and only season with Miami has been fairly uneventful. While it first looked like he might compete for the starting job, the fifth-year running back quickly lost out on significant playing time. In five games with the team, Howard had just 28 carries for 33 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, he’ll be looking for opportunities in the league away from Miami.

The #Dolphins have released RB Jordan Howard, an intriguing name on the waiver wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

The Chicago Bears drafted Howard out of Indiana in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The young, physical running back quickly made an impact with the team, earning a Pro Bowl spot in his rookie season. In 2016, Howard rushed for 1,313 and six touchdowns, averaging over five yards per carry.

Over the course of his next two seasons in Chicago, the six-foot running back continued to produce consistently, scoring 18 total touchdowns from 2017 to 2018. However, he remained limited as a pass-catcher, prompting Chicago to trade him to the Eagles for a sixth round pick in March of 2019.

He struggled in Philadelphia and lost the starting job to a young Miles Sanders. In March of 2020, Howard signed a two-year $9.75 million contract with the Miami.

Although he’s struggled to produce this season, Howard could still provide running back depth to numerous teams in the league. His power style makes him a goal-line threat, which makes him valuable to organizations that struggle in the red zone.

Without Howard, the Dolphins (6-3) continue their push for the playoffs in Denver next Sunday against the Broncos.