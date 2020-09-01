Cuts are coming in around the NFL this week as teams like the Miami Dolphins are moving closer to finalizing their rosters.

The Dolphins cut a pair of veteran wideouts today, releasing Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis. It is the second time they dropped Louis this summer alone.

Louis has not played since 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. He originally signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and has missed the last two seasons with injuries.

Rogers signed with Miami this offseason after spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 53 games with Indy, Rogers caught 111 passes for 1,121 yards and five touchdowns.

Dolphins have released WRs Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2020

DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are the Dolphins’ top two wide receivers, with Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins also in the mix.

Miami is coming off a 5-11 season under Brian Flores. The Dolphins will open the 2020 campaign against the New England Patriots on September 13.