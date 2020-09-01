The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Cut 2 Wide Receivers Today

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cuts are coming in around the NFL this week as teams like the Miami Dolphins are moving closer to finalizing their rosters.

The Dolphins cut a pair of veteran wideouts today, releasing Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis. It is the second time they dropped Louis this summer alone.

Louis has not played since 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. He originally signed with the Dolphins in 2019 and has missed the last two seasons with injuries.

Rogers signed with Miami this offseason after spending four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 53 games with Indy, Rogers caught 111 passes for 1,121 yards and five touchdowns.

DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are the Dolphins’ top two wide receivers, with Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins also in the mix.

Miami is coming off a 5-11 season under Brian Flores. The Dolphins will open the 2020 campaign against the New England Patriots on September 13.


