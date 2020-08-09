Miami Dolphins Reportedly Sign Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins have a glaring hole at wide receiver after two of their top five receivers from last year opted out of the season. Now the Dolphins are investing in a potential replacement with veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are signing Rogers to a one-year deal. Rogers spent the previous four years with the Indianapolis Colts, but became a free agent after the 2019 season.

Undrafted out of Grambling State in 2016, Rogers battled his way onto the Colts roster and appeared in 14 games as a rookie. He finished his rookie season with 19 receptions for 273 yards.

But his contributions to the Colts continued to rise over the next couple of years. Rogers had his best campaign in 2018, when he recorded a career-high 53 catches for 483 yards and two touchdowns in 10 starts.

The 26-year-old wide receiver isn’t without some injuries though. His 2019 season was cut short by a knee fracture.

Having lost WRs Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson to opt outs, the Dolphins now have signed former Colts’ WR Chester Rogers to a one-year contract, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2020

But the Miami Dolphins are in a bit of a “beggars can’t be choosers” situation.

Hurns and Wilson opting out leaves them with just three players who had over 250 yards in 2019.

With Chester Rogers coming in, the Dolphins now have 11 wide receivers under contract. Outside of DeVante Parker, just about every player is going to be battling tooth and nail for a place on the depth chart.

Who will be the Dolphins’ top receivers in 2020?