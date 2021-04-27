Miami Dolphins Reportedly Want 1 Player At No. 6 Overall

This Thursday, the Miami Dolphins won’t have to wait long to make their first-round pick. But that doesn’t guarantee the prospect they reportedly covet most will still be available.

The Dolphins will select sixth overall this Thursday in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s a near-perfect position. Assuming the first three picks are all quarterbacks, that’ll leave most of the top non-quarterback prospects available for the taking at pick No. 6. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, their top prospect may already be off the board by then.

According to draft expert and insider Todd McShay, that top prospect is former Florida star Kyle Pitts. If Pitts isn’t available, McShay believes the Dolphins will go after former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who wouldn’t exactly be a bad consolation prize.

At least one of the two should be available when the Dolphins select sixth overall. Miami would clearly like to give youngster Tua Tagovailoa another weapon to work with in the passing game.

“You’ve got Miami sitting there hoping that Atlanta takes a quarterback, and then (Penei Sewell) goes five to Cincinnati,” McShay said during ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday, via 247Sports.com. “Because they want Kyle Pitts. But if it’s not Pitts, then it’s Ja’Marr Chase. And if it’s not Chase, then it’s going to be one of the two Alabama wide receivers being reunited with Tua Tagovailoa: DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle.”

Kyle Pitts’ availability at pick No. 6 is totally dependent on what the Atlanta Falcons do at No. 4.

If Atlanta goes after a quarterback and Cincinnati, which selects fifth overall, takes an offensive lineman, the Dolphins should be able to get Pitts.

With so much uncertainty surrounding picks No. 3 and 4 in this Thursday’s first round, though, the Dolphins will have to wait this one out.