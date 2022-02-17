Miami Dolphins Sign Former 49ers Wide Receiver

When a new head coach is hired in the NFL, he often looks to bring players with him from his old team.

Mike McDaniel is doing just that with the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the Dolphins signed wide receiver and special teamer River Cracraft, who spent the last two seasons in San Francisco.

Cracraft appeared in 15 games with one start for the 49ers the last two years. This season, he made three tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams

In 2020, the Washington State product caught six passes for 41 yards and returned five punts for 40 yards.

The Dolphins have signed former 49ers WR River Cracraft. Experienced special teamer, familiarity with HC Mike McDaniel and WR coach Wes Welker. Dolphins receiver room is thin right now with Mack Hollins, Will Fuller, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson all entering free agency — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 17, 2022

Cracraft began his NFL career with the Broncos, spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Mile High City.

Now, he’ll join McDaniel in South Beach. The Miami Dolphins hired McDaniel, the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, earlier this month as a replacement for Brian Flores.

It is McDaniel’s first NFL head coaching position.