The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Miami Dolphins Sign Former 49ers Wide Receiver

Mike McDaniel talks with 49ers players during pregame.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Dante Pettis #18 and Run Game Coordinator Mike McDaniel of the San Francisco 49ers talk on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

When a new head coach is hired in the NFL, he often looks to bring players with him from his old team.

Mike McDaniel is doing just that with the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the Dolphins signed wide receiver and special teamer River Cracraft, who spent the last two seasons in San Francisco.

Cracraft appeared in 15 games with one start for the 49ers the last two years. This season, he made three tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams

In 2020, the Washington State product caught six passes for 41 yards and returned five punts for 40 yards.

Cracraft began his NFL career with the Broncos, spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Mile High City.

Now, he’ll join McDaniel in South Beach. The Miami Dolphins hired McDaniel, the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, earlier this month as a replacement for Brian Flores.

It is McDaniel’s first NFL head coaching position.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.