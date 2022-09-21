Miami Dolphins Star Missed Practice On Wednesday

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wednesday's injury report for the Miami Dolphins included a few marquee names. For staters, star cornerback Xavien Howard didn't participate because of a groin injury.

Howard, a three-time Pro Bowler, played 52 snaps in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had four tackles and a pass breakup.

It's too early to determine if Howard will miss this Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. That would be a huge blow to Mike McDaniel's defense if that's the case.

Last year, Howard had 50 tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions for the Dolphins. He has proven year after year that he's an elite cornerback.

It's worth noting that Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead also missed Wednesday's practice. He's battling a toe injury.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and defensive tackle Christian Watkins were also included on Wednesday's injury report. They were limited participants in practice.

This Sunday's clash between the Bills and Dolphins is one of the best games on the schedule for Week 3. Hopefully, both sides are close to full strength.