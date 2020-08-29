Earlier Saturday morning, a report emerged suggesting the Miami Dolphins were interested in trading one of the team’s top linebackers.

According to a report from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins were listening to offers on linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Not long later, the former Ohio State star reportedly has a new home.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins traded McMillan to the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Jackson, the Dolphins and McMillan mutually agreed on the trade.

“Both sides mutually agreed this was best. Dolphins preferred Elandon Roberts and Grugier-Hill,” he reported.

The former Buckeye started nearly every game he played in over the past two seasons. He started 28 of the 29 games the past two seasons, racking up 177 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

However, the Dolphins remained active this offseason, signing linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu-Grugier-Hill. Roberts, who started 33 games with the New England Patriots over the past four seasons, has reportedly looked solid in camp.

With the emergence of those three – along with Jerome Baker – McMillan was on the outside looking in.

Now he’ll have the chance to compete for a starting role in Las Vegas. The Raiders added a few linebackers this offseason as well. However, McMillan has the talent to make things interesting.

Trade compensation is still unknown at this point.