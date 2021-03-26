On Friday afternoon, the NFL world was shocked by a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported a major trade.

According to a report from Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers made a drastic move up in the 2021 draft. San Francisco reportedly traded up to No. 3 in the draft with the Miami Dolphins moving down to No. 12.

Not long after that trade news was announced, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd reported the Dolphins weren’t done just yet. He reported the Dolphins were attempting to trade back up in the 2021 draft.

Well, he was right. Just minutes after his announcement, the Eagles announced the team completed a trade with the Dolphins.

Miami receives No. 6 and No. 156 in the 2021 NFL draft in exchange for No. 12 and No. 123 in the 2021 draft and a first round pick from the 2022 draft.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. The New York Jets will then likely select BYU’s Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick – if we had to guess.

That will leave Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance as possible options for the 49ers at No. 3. Atlanta could chose to draft whichever quarterback is left over.

That means the Dolphins will have a great chance at landing an elite wide receiver like Ja’Marr Chase or DeVonta Smith with the No. 6 pick.