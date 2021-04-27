The Miami Dolphins have a pair of first-round picks in this week’s NFL Draft, and the team seems set to upgrade the offensive line along the way. Today, the franchise made one big move, dealing Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team.

The move could be the first in a string of them, realigning the offensive line in hopes of better protecting Tua Tagovailoa. After the trade, it was reported that Robert Hunt is being moved to guard.

That opens up a spot at right tackle, opposite second-year player Austin Jackson. There are a bevy of options that will likely be available with Miami’s No. 18 pick in the draft. There’s also the chance that Penei Sewell, the best tackle prospect in a few years, could be available at No. 6, and the team could go in that direction rather than add another wide receiver.

The Flowers trade kicks off this very consequential week. To make it work, the Dolphins are paying out his $6 million signing bonus, two-thirds of the full amount he’ll get paid this season.

Flowers, a former University of Miami standout, began his career as the No. 9 overall pick of the New York Giants in 2015. After four years, with the team, it decided not to pick up his fifth year option, and eventually released him. He’s played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington, and the Dolphins since, so this will be his second go-around in the nation’s capital with Washington Football Team.

Even with his struggles early in his career, Flowers has started 85 of his 89 career games over his six seasons, missing just seven total games during that stretch. He played 80-percent of the snaps for the Dolphins last season, primarily playing left guard.

We’ll see how the Miami Dolphins restructure the offensive line in the coming days. The NFL Draft begins on April 29.

