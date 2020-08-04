Miami Dolphins WR Is Opting Out Of The NFL Season

Regardless if Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa starts at quarterback, the Miami Dolphins will be a bit shorthanded on offense this year. On Tuesday, the team learned that Allen Hurns will opt out of the upcoming season.

Hurns had 32 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. His experience could have been useful for a Miami team that is still going through its rebuilding process.

That being said, Hurns has a very good reason to opt out of the 2020 season. The Miami product revealed on Twitter that he’ll sit out in order to keep his family safe.

“Definitely wasn’t an easy decision, but I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season to do what’s best for my family and I especially with a baby boy on the way,” Hurns said. “I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league wholeheartedly and wishing them the best going forward this season.”

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the receiving corps still has DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson.

Williams missed time last year due to a torn ACL, but the team recently announced that he’s been cleared for football activity.

The Dolphins could be one of the most exciting teams to watch this NFL season, especially if Tua starts at some point.

As for Hurns, the 28-year-old wide receiver will hopefully return to the gridiron in 2021.