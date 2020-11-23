Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team ‘Blew’ Its Draft Pick

ESPN host Mike Greenberg believes the 2020 regular season has proven that one NFL team “blew” its first round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That team: the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins selected former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami chose Tagovailoa over another quarterback, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who went No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

So far this season, Herbert has been better than Tagovailoa – and it’s not really close. The Chargers quarterback has looked like the Rookie of the Year, throwing for 2,699 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has thrown for 602 yards and six touchdowns. The former Alabama quarterback was benched against Denver on Sunday.

“The Dolphins got this thing wrong. They should have taken Justin Herbert ahead of Tua Tagovailoa,” he said.

Mike Greenberg and Dan Orlovsky think the Dolphins made a mistake in drafting Tua and should have taken Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/y30bRucwGb — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 23, 2020

That might seem like an overreaction, but most in the NFL would probably agree with Greenberg right now. And it’s more about Herbert than it is Tagovailoa. The Chargers’ rookie quarterback has looked like a bonafide star, while Tagovailoa has a lot of work to do.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, said he understood why he was benched on Sunday.

“My thoughts were whatever was going to be best for the team,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame press conference. “When I was in, we couldn’t really get things going and Coach felt like it was the best decision to put Fitz in to give us a spark. When I heard that — it’s really what’s best for the team. If we were to win with Fitz in there, the locker room would be a lot different and everyone would be a lot happier. It just sucks to lose.”

Tagovailoa will get a chance to impress this weekend when the Dolphins take on the Jets.