Mike Greenberg Thinks All The Pressure Is On 1 Rookie QB

Rookies Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are both shining for their respective teams. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks all the pressure to play well is on another rookie quarterback, as a result.

Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally gotten the nod as the Dolphins’ starter. As Burrow and Herbert go toe-to-toe for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Tagovailoa will be playing catch up.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been the Dolphins’ starter up until this point. He’s led Miami to a 3-3 start, good for second place in the AFC East division. Considering the Dolphins are in the playoff hunt, handing the reins over to Tagovailoa at this point in the season is a major gamble.

Greenberg now thinks Tagovailoa is under the most pressure of all rookie quarterbacks to not only produce big stats, but win games – something Burrow and Herbert aren’t expected to do right now. Tagovailoa is being placed in a position most quarterbacks aren’t expected to face until later on in their careers.

“Tua is taking over a team that suddenly finds itself very much in the hunt to win the AFC East,” Greenberg said on Tuesday. “And they bench a very hot quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick to do it. There is more on Tua Tagovailoa to play well the rest of the season than there is on Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert combined.”

Mike Greenberg may be overcomplicating the situation here. Even if the Dolphins are actually in the playoff hunt, no one expects them to make the Super Bowl.

All Tua Tagovailoa needs to do is prove why the Dolphins selected him fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As long as he looks the part, winning games won’t be necessary until later on in his career.