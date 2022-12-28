Mike McDaniel Announces Dolphins Starting Quarterback For Patriots Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this weekend.

On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

As a result, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami against the Patriots in Week 17.

Bridgewater has appeared in four games and made one start for the Dolphins this season. In his only game as a first-stringer--which came after Tagovailoa suffered his first concussion of the year--Bridgewater played only one down against the New York Jets before being removed from the game due to concussion protocol.

Overall, Bridgewater has connected on 37-of-60 passes for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022.

Given the fact Tua has now had multiple concussions in the last three months, there's a distinct possibility his season is over. If that's the case, Miami will be relying on Bridgewater against the New York Jets in Week 18 as well.

Currently, the 8-7 Dolphins are in possession of the final playoff spot in the AFC, but the Jets, Patriots, Titans and Steelers are all right behind them at 7-8.