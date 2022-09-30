Mike McDaniel Gets Emotional Discussing Tua Tagovailoa During Press Conference

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Friday afternoon. He was visibly upset during his press conference.

"I'll never be comfortable with a player getting carted off the field," McDaniel said. "Ever. It's something you never want to be a part of. When I put myself there, this is what happens. It's not fun. I'm just really glad I can hear normal Tua in his voice."

McDaniel's voice cracked several times as he was making this comment. It's obvious that he was upset with what transpired on the field this Thursday.

Tagovailoa was evaluated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was discharged and allowed to fly back home with the rest of the team.

There has been a lot of chatter about Tagovailoa's injury and how it could've been easily avoided. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, however, claims the league tested Tagovailoa for concussion symptoms every day since his injury against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that Tagovailoa "is in good spirits" this Friday. He's waiting for a second opinion on his status.

The Dolphins are not ready to talk about a potential timeline for Tagovailoa's return to the field.