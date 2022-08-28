Mike McDaniel Reacts To Dolphins' Heartbreaking Front Office Loss

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins suffered a tragic loss this weekend with the death of senior vice president Jason Jenkins.

Jenkins, who had worked with the organization since 2009, was just 47 years old. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy not only with the Dolphins but also in South Florida because of his extensive work in the community.

An emotional Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins' first-year head coach, shared some thoughts on Jenkins with reporters following Miami's preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday.

“I’m sure you guys have heard that we lost a dear member of the Miami Dolphins organization, Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs,” McDaniel said. “We’re just going through the process in grieving with the team. I just told [the players] about it. Right now football pales in comparison to all the people that were really affected. The list is long from Jason and his walk of life and his wife, Elizabeth, and his children, Liya, Aiden, and Sloane.

"I haven’t been here that long, but his investment into the team and the community, it didn’t take long to see the great work he did. I mean, I didn’t see a day that — there wasn’t a time — there wasn’t a day that passed that I saw him that he just didn’t light up the room. Like I just told the team, it’s important for those who loved him and were touched by him and all the members of our team to lean on each other. That’s what we’re going to try to do."

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked for the San Francisco 49ers.

It's clear he had a profound impact on others throughout his career. May he rest in peace.

