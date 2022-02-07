Mike McDaniel Reportedly Pursuing Big Addition To His Staff

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel just finalized his contract, and he’s reportedly already targeting a major staff addition.

According to Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel, McDaniel wants to add former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator. Fangio was let go by the Broncos at the end of this past season after posting a 19-30 mark in three years.

The 63-year-old Fangio is regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators available on the market. He has held that position with the Chicago Bears (2015-18), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), Houston Texans (2002-05), Indianapolis Colts (1999-01) and Carolina Panthers (1995-98).

Even if McDaniel wants to land Fangio, he will have to interview at least two minority candidates for the defensive coordinator position in order to fulfill the Rooney Rule. Therefore, it could take a little bit before a hire is made.

After being fired by the Broncos, Fangio reportedly interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching position, which eventually went to Doug Pederson.

The veteran defensive mind has also been linked to the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator vacancy, but has not interviewed with the team as of yet.