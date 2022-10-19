Mike McDaniel Reveals How Tua Tagovailoa Handled Being Sidelined

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been out of action since Week 4 due to a concussion. He's expected to return to the team's starting lineup this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media this week about Tagovailoa making his return from a scary concussion.

McDaniel revealed that Tagovailoa is eager to return.

"He's laser focused. He's in his normal mood, but he doesn't lose attention span at the task at hand," McDaniel said, via ESPN. "And that's what I've grown to love about the guy. That's why he's been able to have some success in a completely new language and system."

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa embraced his role as a leader while he was out for two weeks.

"He knows that he has to be in the moment for the players that are playing and contribute the way he can. And so he has been very positive, but I can also tell that like he thirsts for the brotherhood, for the camaraderie, for the competition."

Tagovailoa apparently supported fellow quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson during his recovery process.

We'll see if Tagovailoa can pick up where he left off this Sunday.