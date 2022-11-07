Mike McDaniel Reveals What He Told Justin Fields Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was caught on camera telling Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to "stop it" during Sunday's game.

There was nothing nefarious about the comment. McDaniel was just facetiously telling Fields to stop destroying his team.

On Monday, McDaniel went into more detail about what he wanted Fields to "stop" doing.

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling, and it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all," McDaniel said, via Will Manso of WPLG.

The Dolphins escaped Chicago with a 35-32 win, with Fields turning in a record-setting showing.

The 2020 first-round pick rushed for 178 yards, the most in a single game in NFL history by a quarterback, and scored a 61-yard touchdown on the ground while also throwing for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields has now turned in three straight strong performances. If he is able to keep this up, the Bears may have finally found their long-elusive franchise quarterback.