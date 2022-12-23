Mike McDaniel's Comment About Opposing NFL Coach Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows how to lighten the mood, that's for sure.

Although the Dolphins are currently on a three-game losing streak, McDaniel seems upbeat heading into this Sunday's game against the Packers.

When asked about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday, McDaniel made a hilarious comment about his appearance.

"I think he would be top-3 most attractive head coaches in the history of the National Football League," McDaniel said of LaFleur.

McDaniel and LaFleur were both on Washington's coaching staff from 2011-2013.

At 8-6, the Dolphins have their sights set on making the playoffs. In order for that to happen, they'll need to win at least two of their final three games.

The Packers, meanwhile, need a win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Even if they win out, there's no guarantee they'll make the postseason.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Packers game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.