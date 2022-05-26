Colin Kaepernick Could Start For 5 NFL Teams, Claims Analyst

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick hasn't taken an NFL snap since the 2016 season, but he could potentially return to the league as early as this year.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Kaepernick had a workout this week with the Las Vegas Raiders. It's unclear how that workout went.

Even though Kaepernick has been away from the game for a while, there are people who believe he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

In fact, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks Kaepernick can start for at least five teams this fall.

"Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have," Florio wrote on Twitter. "He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too."

The teams that Florio listed are dealing with some form of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Kaepernick, 34, had 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in his last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Raiders sign Kaepernick, he'll join a quarterback room that currently features Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers.