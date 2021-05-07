Nick Saban‘s resume is practically flawless – well, except for that one time he was an NFL head coach.

Saban spent just two years in the NFL when he was head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Let’s just say it didn’t work out.

After a decent 9-7 showing in his first season, the Dolphins finished 6-10 the following year. He then, of course, left Miami to go back to the college game, where’s he become one of the best coaches of all-time.

The tiny blip on Saban’s resume remains highlighted by one glaringly obvious mistake: his decision to sign Daunte Culpepper instead of Drew Brees during the 2006 off-season. It’s a blunder Saban still regrets, but he refuses to take accountability for it, instead blaming the decision on Miami team doctors who deemed Brees’ injury concerns were too obvious to just glance over.

“Don’t forget, when I was the coach of the Miami Dolphins, doctors failed Drew Brees on a physical,” Saban said when discussing former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses who went undrafted because of injury concerns, via AL.com’s YouTube channel. “From that time on [Brees] made about 14 Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl, passed for I don’t know how many thousands of yards. So I guess they make mistakes, too.”

It’s pretty understandable why Nick Saban passed on Drew Brees. He trusted his team doctors. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying it.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk called out Saban on Friday for continuing to blame the Culpepper-over-Brees decision on team doctors.

Take this for what it’s worth.

“Saban can (and does) put all the blame on doctors he supervised and employed. The truth is that, if Saban wanted Drew Brees, Saban would have had Drew Brees,” Florio said, via Pro Football Talk. “At the end of the day, Saban made one of the all-time personnel whiffs in league history. That’s not on the doctors or anyone else. That’s on him.”

It’s worth noting the then San Diego Chargers gave Brees a low-ball offer which led to him signing with the New Orleans Saints. The rest is history. But sure, let’s just pretend Saban is the only one who whiffed on Brees.