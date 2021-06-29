On Tuesday afternoon, Bleacher Report named a dark horse candidate to win the NFL’s MVP award this season.

Those reading the article might have been surprised to see who that player was. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report suggested Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a chance to win the award this year.

Tagovailoa struggled during his rookie season, but has reportedly started picking up the offense. That and a bevy of weapons at his disposal are two of the main reasons Davenport likes Tua this year.

“Even with up-and-down play from Tagovailoa, the Dolphins still won 10 games last year and narrowly missed the postseason,” he said in the article. “There’s no shortage of passing-game weaponry at Tagovailoa’s disposal.”

Here’s more via, Bleacher Report:

In addition to holdovers like wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins brought in wide receiver Will Fuller V coming off a career year with the Houston Texans and added one of Tagovailoa’s old Alabama teammates when they drafted Jaylen Waddle sixth overall.

Tagovailoa has reportedly been taking a more aggressive approach in practice as he becomes more comfortable with the offense.

Miami will need him to take a big step forward if the Dolphins want to compete in a crowded AFC playoff race. If he leads Miami to the playoffs, there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t be among the MVP candidates.