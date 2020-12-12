NFL Announces Punishment For Bengals-Dolphins Brawl

The NFL finally handed down punishments on Saturday for the Bengals-Dolphins squabble that broke out during last weekend’s game.

The league fined six players various amounts for their roles in the brawl.

Antics began during the game when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd exchanged words and a few apparent slaps after a play ended on the sidelines. Both players were ejected over the seemingly small and isolated event.

But things continued to escalate from there. The sidelines started to clear following a late hit on Miami’s Jakeem Grant. The Dolphins punt returner clearly signaled for a fair catch but was lit up by a Bengals special teamer. Players from both sides headed for midfield where the fight broke out. Even Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores got involved as officials worked to separate the two teams.

Six days later, the NFL doled out appropriate punishments. The league assessed the steepest fine of $15,000 to Cincinnati’s Mackensie Alexander and the smallest of $4,412 to Mack Hollins. The NFL punished Miami’s Hollins twice, once for unsportsmanlike conduct and again for unnecessary roughness.

Here’s a look at the full list of fines, courtesy of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

According to Pelissero, the NFL also safety suspended safety Shawn Williams one game for a separate incident in the same game.

The Dolphins went on to win the ugly game 19-7. With the victory, Miami moved to 8-4 this season, setting them up for a possible postseason run. Meanwhile, Cincinnati fell to 2-9-1 as they continue to labor without No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Overall, the contest between the two teams was messy. Hopefully both organizations can put the incident behind them and continue on with a clean season.