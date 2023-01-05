NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over.

According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets.

McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative play-caller, but the Dolphins are on a five-game losing streak and no longer a lock to make the postseason. That has to bother owner Stephen Ross.

"If they win their season finale and sneak into the playoffs, owner Stephen Ross might look the other way on those five consecutive December-January losses because it will feel more like a skid than a collapse," Salguero wrote. "But … If the Dolphins go from 8-3 to 8-9 and not in the playoffs? Everybody’s job is at risk."

Salguero added that Miami could fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer regardless if McDaniel gets fired or not.

The Dolphins jumped out to an 8-3 record under McDaniel. At one point, they looked like a legitimate contender.

Even if the Dolphins win this weekend, they'll need help from a division rival. The Bills will have to take down the Patriots in order for claim the final playoff spot in the AFC.