NFL Coach Dodging Questions About Deshaun Watson Trade

There’s about 24 hours remaining until the NFL trade deadline and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains the one player that everyone has eyes on. Ahead of the deadline, one NFL coach was asked about his team’s potential to get the three-time Pro Bowler.

On Monday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked – yet again – if a trade could be in the works. And yet again, Flores asserted that Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starter. He made it clear that all discussions about the quarterback are kept between him, general manager Chris Grier and owner Stephen Ross.

“I understand the question,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “I basically answer it every day the same way: Tua is our quarterback. Any conversations I have with Chris and Steve, we’ll keep it internal.”

Flores reiterated that Tua is the Dolphins starter, no matter what anyone else says. He isn’t thinking about any quarterback having the job other than Tua.

“When I say Tua is the quarterback, I don’t know how much more I can say,” Flores said. “I think when I say Tua is the quarterback, I don’t know how much more I can say. That’s kind of the way I can handle this, and approach this the last few weeks.”

“I think when I say Tua is the quarterback, I’m not sure what more I can say." – #Dolphins coach Brian Flores when pressed as to why he hasn't publicly ruled out acquiring a starting caliber QB (see Watson, Deshaun). — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 1, 2021

Unfortunately for Brian Flores, people still have their doubts ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Dolphins are 1-7 and dead last in the AFC East. A huge reason for their struggles has been the quarterback.

With the rival New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills both appearing to have legitimate star quarterbacks in the making, the Dolphins need to be able to match their rivals.

Deshaun Watson could certainly go a long way towards balancing the power in the division.

But don’t tell Flores that…