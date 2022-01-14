With the coaching carousel officially in full swing, it appears one candidate is receiving serious praise from those in NFL circles.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, there’s belief around the league that Los Angeles Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown is rising up the ranks.

In fact, the Miami Dolphins have put in a request to interview Brown for their head coaching vacancy.

There’s no telling if Brown will get the job, but Pelissero did mention that he’s drawing comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“A former Georgia and NFL running back, Brown reminds some in the league of a young Mike Tomlin,” Pelissero said. “On the rise at age 35.”

Brown, a former sixth-round pick out of Georgia, spent a few years in the NFL before transitioning over to coaching. His first gig was at Georgia as a strength and conditioning coach.

Once his stint at Georgia came to an end, Brown spent time at Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Miami and South Carolina.

It wasn’t until the 2020 season when Brown made the jump from college to the pros. After one season with the Rams, he was promoted to assistant head coach.

At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brown takes that next step in his coaching career this offseason.