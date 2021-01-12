1 NFL Fan Base Is Desperately Wishing For DeVonta Smith

As DeVonta Smith stole the show at the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Miami Dolphins fan base couldn’t help but fantasize at the chance to take him in the upcoming 2021 Draft.

The senior Heisman Trophy winner exploded for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against Ohio State on Monday night. The Buckeyes simply had no answers for him in the secondary and Alabama raced out to a 35-17 lead at halftime. An anonymous Power Five coach went as far as to call Smith “a cheat code.”

With yet another historic night, Smith clearly is setting himself up to play on Sundays. Now, Dolphins fans are desperately campaigning to bring the star wideout to Miami.

The Dolphins will pick third in the upcoming draft thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans. Miami also finds itself in need of strong skill players, making Smith an obvious choice for the organization. Dolphins fans remembered to remind team ownership of that on Twitter during Monday night’s game.

Can DeVonta Smith just stay in Miami after the game to get to work with the Dolphins? — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2021

Devonta Smith's contract with the Dolphins will be four years, $23 million with $14 million in the form of a signing bonus. We are officially willing this into existence now. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 12, 2021

Turn in the card. Devonta Smith at 3 to the Miami Dolphins — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) January 12, 2021

DeVonta Smith is playing a National Championship game at @HardRockStadium — the same field he should be playing home games on Sundays C’mon @MiamiDolphins! Draft this young man👏🏽👏🏽 — Mike Hernández (@HernandezMA5) January 12, 2021

I said it 2 weeks ago but it might not have been loud enough: I turn in the Devonta Smith at #3 card for Dolphins today without hesitation. Not waiting for a trade down or how much he weighs at combine. #3, sharpie. pic.twitter.com/g0Vc9Xj4DA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 12, 2021

The Dolphins are retiring Devonta Smith's number at halftime. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 12, 2021

Smith has all of the potential to be a star in the league, regardless of who is throwing him the football. In Miami, the Alabama receiver would get a chance to link up with former teammate Tua Tagovailoa to form a fearsome Crimson Tide duo. The rookie quarterback struggled in his first season in Miami, but a lead wideout would certainly improve his prospects in 2021.

Smith’s first half not only endeared him to the people of Miami, but also set a plethora of title game records. With Alabama comfortably in the lead, it’s unclear what the senior wideout will do in the second half, but it’s possible that history could continue to be made.

Tune-in to ESPN to follow Smith’s incredible night as Alabama looks to close out Ohio State.