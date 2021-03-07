NFL Fans React To Report About Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Future

A report has come out this weekend that longtime NFL journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is leaning towards retirement.

In a recent interview with 104.3 The Fan, NFL insider John Clayton revealed that the 38-year-old quarterback “looks like he’s going to retire” despite receiving contact from the Denver Broncos. Fitzpatrick spent the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins, going 4-3 as a starter.

“Ryan Fitzpatrick looks like he’s going to retire. The Broncos did make some contact with him. He’s been with eight teams and played a long time. But it looks like he’s going to be out of the mix.” Clayton said.

Fitzpatrick has been in the league since 2005 and has started games for eight different franchises. He had some of his best seasons with the Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Houston Texans.

But despite throwing for over 34,000 yards and 220 touchdowns, the Pro Bowl and the playoffs eluded him.

Over the years, Fitzpatrick has become a fan favorite for many franchises, even ones he’s never played for. So it’s no surprise that so much support for him has been posted on social media:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has a strong reputation in the league as a mentor. He could very well have a future in coaching if he decides to go that route.

It may be a while before Fitzpatrick announces his final decision on 2021 or his NFL career. But if he does retire, he will be missed.