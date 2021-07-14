NFL World Reacts To The Xavien Howard Rumors

Will one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL be on the move this offseason? Judging by the latest report, the Miami Dolphins have a tough decision to make on Xavien Howard.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, there’s a lot of trade chatter concerning Howard because he’s unhappy with his current contract.

There are still four years remaining on the $75 million deal that Howard signed back in 2019. He’s looking for a new contract though because he technically outplayed his original one in 2020.

Howard, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, finished last season with 10 interceptions. Obviously, Miami doesn’t want to just give away a player of his skillset. However, there’s some tension between the two sides due to his contract demands.

As you’d expect, Dolphins fans are very upset over this report from Silver. They would hate to see a player as talented as Howard get traded over a contract dispute.

In the event that Howard gets officially placed on the trade block, Miami would have plenty of trade partners to strike a deal with.

“If the Dolphins don’t redo his contract, he’ll be an incredibly enticing name on the trade block this summer, as Mike reported,” FanSided reporter Matt Verderame tweeted. “Almost every top contender, save BAL and perhaps TB, needs corner help.”

One of those suitors for Howard might just be the New Orleans Saints.

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic expects the Saints to be “heavily involved” in trade talks for Howard – that is if he’s on the market.

It’s so hard to find consistent cornerbacks in the NFL, especially since the league continues to favor offensive players.

Howard, however, has shown over the past few years that he’s a legitimate shutdown cornerback. The Dolphins’ chances of winning the AFC East would take a massive hit if they trade Howard this summer.