NFL GMs Reportedly Have Growing ‘Fear’ About Quarterbacks

We may see an unprecedented level of quarterback movement in the NFL this offseason. Matthew Stafford has already been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, with Jared Goff being included in the return. There is also the looming Deshaun Watson situation.

Throw in the fact that five or six teams are expected to take a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft, and the set of 32 starting quarterbacks is going to look incredibly different in 2021 from how it did in 2020. It’s easy to say teams like the New York Jets, which have struggled with former top-five pick Sam Darnold, should bail and find a new QB as a result, but there are teams that have pause there.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini cites one recent example as an argument for sticking it out with a young quarterback that a team isn’t totally sure about. The Miami Dolphins took Ryan Tannehill No. 8 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He flashed his talent at times, but inconsistency and rolling injuries ultimately derailed his time there. In 2019, he signed as a backup with the Tennessee Titans, took over for starter Marcus Mariota, and wound up leading the league with 9.6 yards per attempt and a 117.5 passer rating.

Tannehill built on that season in 2020, throwing for 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions in the Titans’ Derrick Henry-led run-heavy offense. He certainly looks the part of the former top 10 pick for Tennessee, after the Dolphins gave up on him, a decision that wasn’t too controversial at the time. Russini says that there’s a “real fear” among current GMs when it comes to selling early on a young quarterback.

There is a real fear with GMs around the league about giving away young QBs who aren’t working out in their current situations. I’ve spoken with a few league sources who call it the Tannehill effect, scared their own guy will go off and be great…somewhere else. https://t.co/sSn000n4jv — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 31, 2021

There are numerous examples of this potential around the league right now. Tua Tagovailoa was thrust into action earlier than most expected for Miami Dolphins this year, and had some moments, but compared to Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, he didn’t jump off the page as a rookie. The Dolphins are now one of the teams most heavily connected to Deshaun Watson.

Both New York franchises—the Jets with Darnold and New York Giants with Daniel Jones—are in similar spots, as are the Chicago Bears (Mitchell Trubisky), Denver Broncos (Drew Lock), Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz), and potentially others.

While it is very hard to find a great quarterback, there are at least reasonable odds that one of those quarterbacks will find more success elsewhere. At the same time, the Arizona Cardinals made this aggressive move, taking Kyler Murray first overall a year after using a first-round pick on Josh Rosen, and that appears to have worked out in a major way.

In any case, it makes for what is looking like one of the most intriguing NFL offseasons we’ve had in a long time.

