Breaking: NFL Has Responded To The Brian Flores Lawsuit

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit this Tuesday against the NFL and three of its teams, the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants.

Not only did Flores say Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to incentivize him to “tank,” he claims his interview with the Giants was a sham because they knew they wanted Brian Daboll as their next head coach.

Shortly after Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL went public, the league issued a response regarding these allegations.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league said in a statement. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

We can assure you this isn’t the last time you’ll hear about this lawsuit.

The NFL created the Rooney Rule to give more minority candidates head-coaching opportunities. As of now, there’s only one Black head coach in the league – Mike Tomlin.

Flores is hopeful that his lawsuit will change the way the NFL handles this problem.