NFL Insider Has Official Update On Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback problem is finally over – for now. On Sunday, the team will have second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided a final update on Tagovailoa this Saturday, tweeting “The Dolphins have activated QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve and he’ll start.”

Tagovailoa hinted at him starting this Sunday when speaking to the media yesterday. He said “I don’t think it’s 100 percent pretty, but I’m 100 percent ready to get back on the field.”

In Week 2, Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs against the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that injury, he had 215 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Tagovailoa is fired up to return to the field. He’s hoping his return can rejuvenate a Dolphins squad that has really struggled over the past few weeks.

“I feel good,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I’m just happy to be out there with the team.”

The Dolphins are winless this season when Tagovailoa isn’t under center. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett played OK during Tagovailoa’s absence, but the offense is probably at its best when Tagovailoa is running the show.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Jaguars game is at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.