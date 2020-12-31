NFL Insider Has Update On Tua Tagovailoa After Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive, so what does that mean for Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins’ quarterback room?

With Fitzpatrick out of Sunday’s game, all eyes turn to Tagovailoa. Naturally, there’s concern within the Sunshine State the rookie out of Alabama won’t be able to play due to contact tracing.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear Tagovailoa will be deemed a “high-risk contact.” NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports Tagovailoa hasn’t been classified as a close contact and should be able to play on Sunday.

The Dolphins are facing a must-win game against the Bills this weekend. Tagovailoa will make the start with Fitzpatrick out of the lineup (as long as Tagovailoa clears the league’s pandemic protocol).

The NFL conducted its usual contact tracing after Ryan Fitzpatrick's positive COVID-19 test, and no other #Dolphins players were identified as high-risk close contacts — including Tua Tagovailoa. The league will continue to monitor, but a good sign Miami followed protocols. https://t.co/vV4hiIxDWl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa and replaced him with Ryan Fitzpatrick during last week’s game against the Raiders. Fitzpatrick pulled off an improbable comeback, leading to questions about Miami’s quarterback situation.

Fitzpatrick is clearly the better option at the moment. He’s experienced and doesn’t flounder under pressure. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has struggled immensely.

The rookie out of Alabama completed 17 passes for just 94 yards and a score against the Raiders last week. He was benched during the game for Fitzpatrick. He’ll now get a chance to redeem himself this Sunday as the Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills.

The stakes are high as Miami must win (or Tennessee, Cleveland or Indianapolis must lose) for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to head to the playoffs.