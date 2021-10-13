NFL Insider Shares Update On Tua Tagovailoa’s Status

The Miami Dolphins have been winless this season when second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out of the lineup. Thankfully for head coach Brian Flores, he should have his starting quarterback back on the field sooner than later.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins designated Tagovailoa for return from injured reserve. That’s an encouraging sign that his ribs have healed.

During this Wednesday’s edition of NFL Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had even more positive news to share about Tagovailoa. It turns out Miami has been targeting Week 6 as Tagovailoa’s return date.

“They believe his couple of cracked ribs would be able to heal enough that probably around the two-to-three week range he’d be good to go,” Rapoport said. “They just didn’t want him getting out there and hurting himself anymore, so they put him on IR and took the pressure off with hopes they’d bring him back this week.”

Rapoport added that Flores expects Tagovailoa to be available this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

From NFL Now: If all goes well at practice, the #Dolphins should have QB Tua Tagovailoa this week vs. the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/rXUenW0UnR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2021

If Tagovailoa doesn’t suffer any setbacks during practice this week, he’ll most likely start at quarterback for Miami.

Prior to suffering a rib injury, Tagovailoa had 215 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He led the Dolphins to a win over the Patriots in their season opener, but then struggled against the Bills in Week 2.

Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup should help the Dolphins get back in the win column very soon.