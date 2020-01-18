We’re still three months away from the NFL Draft, but there already whispers about a potential trade that could take place. It appears the Miami Dolphins have their eyes on a top quarterback prospect.

Many scouts believe the Cincinnati Bengals will take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. This is the likely scenario, especially since he’s an Ohio native.

Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are the other quarterback prospects that have first-round grade. Judging off the latest report, the Dolphins are focused on the Alabama signal-caller.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Dolphins are interested in Tagovailoa and are looking to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in order to select him.

Miami currently has the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Although it’s a nice spot for the Dolphins, there is always the possibility that another team leapfrogs them and takes Tagovailoa.

From Pro Football Network:

“However, Pro Football Network’s NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright reports that the Dolphins have no interest in trading up for Joe Burrow nor for the first overall pick. Instead, he says the Dolphins are supposedly in on Alabama Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa and are looking to move up to third overall – or second – if it should be necessary.”

The Dolphins have the assets to pull off a trade prior to the draft. In fact, the front office has a trio of first-round picks at its disposal this offseason.

Brian Flores showed promise as the head coach of the Dolphins this past season. Despite not having much talent on his roster he led the team to five wins.

Adding an elite prospect like Tua Tagovailoa would certainly generate buzz around the team for next season.