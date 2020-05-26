The Spun

A general view of the Miami Dolphins stadium.

This year has been brutal for the sports world, as the pandemic has forced leagues to postpone operations for at least two months. Fortunately for the NFL, the regular season is still months away from beginning.

Due to health concerns around the country, the league conducted a virtual draft. It actually went smoothly, which can also be said for free agency.

On Wednesday morning, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was on CNBC to discuss a series of topics. He shared his thoughts on the 2020 season and whether it will be played this fall. Hopefully, what he said turns into a reality.

Ross told CNBC that there “definitely will be a football season this year.” Additionally, he told the media that figuring out whether or not fans will be allowed at the stadiums is the toughest question.

Even though NFL teams will have to adjust their workout programs during these uncertain times, it sounds like the season should start on time.

Current sporting events taking place have been without fans present. That could change though by this fall, especially if a better treatment for the coronavirus is found.

One major issue at the moment is that large gatherings aren’t ideal. It’s tough to find a larger gathering than roughly 80,000 people at a football stadium.

Since this situation is pretty fluid, it’ll be worth monitoring the NFL’s stance on fan attendance this year.

