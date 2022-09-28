NFL Reveals Early Findings Of Tua Tagovailoa Investigation

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following Sunday's game, the NFLPA requested a probe into whether or not the Miami Dolphins followed concussion protocol when assessing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa appeared wobbly after taking a hit early in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills, but reportedly passed testing in the locker room and returned to the game. Miami said the third-year signal caller aggravated a back injury on the play, which is why he was unsteady on his feet.

Many were skeptical of the team's explanation, but so far, the early returns on the NFL's investigation show that the Dolphins followed protocol.

"Every indication from our perspective is that it was [followed]," NFL senior vice president Jeff Miller said Wednesday, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. "I know the player, the coach and others have spoken to this. And we are engaged in that review now. So we'll come back with a formal answer to that question, something that we want to engage in."

Tagovailoa threw for 186 yards and a touchdown in the win on Sunday, but has been limited in practice this week while dealing with the lingering effects of the reported back injury.

He is officially questionable for tomorrow night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.